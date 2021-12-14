Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Acquires New Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 4,882.2% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,830,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733,162 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 48.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 933,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,828,000 after purchasing an additional 304,785 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,552,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 553,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,095,000 after purchasing an additional 168,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,706,000.

Shares of IYW stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.75. 5,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,668. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.92. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $82.18 and a 52 week high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

