Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CLVT. Bank of America began coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarivate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Clarivate from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Clarivate from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.86.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $24.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.51. Clarivate has a 1-year low of $20.31 and a 1-year high of $34.79.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $442.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.78 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. Clarivate’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clarivate will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $774,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $361,534.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,374. Insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,211,829,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,906,467,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Clarivate by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,707,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,791,000 after acquiring an additional 88,476 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Clarivate in the 3rd quarter valued at $547,157,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Clarivate by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,627,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

