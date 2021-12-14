Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN)

Equities researchers at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on IREN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Shares of IREN opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. Iris Energy has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $28.25.

Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia.

