Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $903,000 in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,441,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,838,000 after acquiring an additional 249,646 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,896,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,474,000 after acquiring an additional 36,393 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 554,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,853,000 after acquiring an additional 30,675 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 414,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after buying an additional 18,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 304,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after buying an additional 110,373 shares in the last quarter.

FTXR stock opened at $34.03 on Tuesday. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a twelve month low of $27.42 and a twelve month high of $35.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.082 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

