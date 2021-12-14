Citadel Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 96,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.28% of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,425,000. Antara Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,932,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,175,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCLF opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

