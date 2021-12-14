Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires 9,893 Shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCT)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCT) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,893 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 2.11% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 32,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 12,973 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA KOCT opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF has a 1-year low of $25.70 and a 1-year high of $28.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.