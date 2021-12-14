Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,987 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.5% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $18,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.0% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,442 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 24.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 12.8% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 24,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 73.9% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.42. 219,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,193,584. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $246.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $43.35 and a one year high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Erste Group raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.24.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.