Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Focused Investors LLC

Focused Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 9.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 526,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares during the period. Cigna makes up approximately 3.5% of Focused Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $105,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 669 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 136.3% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.35.

Shares of Cigna stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $215.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,438. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $190.88 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.07. The company has a market capitalization of $71.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 16.81%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

