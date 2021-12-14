Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at B. Riley

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $51.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ciena from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ciena currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.93.

CIEN opened at $74.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.86. Ciena has a 1-year low of $47.46 and a 1-year high of $74.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ciena will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,569 shares of company stock worth $1,237,772. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 483.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

