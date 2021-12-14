Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Holdings Decreased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHT. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 11.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the second quarter valued at about $317,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the second quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the 2nd quarter worth about $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

CHT opened at $40.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.13 and a 200-day moving average of $40.63. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $38.25 and a 52-week high of $42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 16.86%.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

