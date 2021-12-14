Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Gap Down to $7.23

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.23, but opened at $6.53. Chindata Group shares last traded at $6.28, with a volume of 2,895 shares traded.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Chindata Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Chindata Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.21.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 104.68 and a beta of 3.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.95.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CD. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chindata Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CD)
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
