Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Gap Down to $7.23

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.23, but opened at $6.53. Chindata Group shares last traded at $6.28, with a volume of 2,895 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Chindata Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Chindata Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.21.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 104.68 and a beta of 3.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.95.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CD. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

