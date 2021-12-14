Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Purchased by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,792 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 50.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 199,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,909,000 after buying an additional 66,833 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Chewy by 20.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,755,000 after buying an additional 245,511 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Chewy by 33.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 218,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,443,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Chewy by 18.5% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 139,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Chewy by 43.9% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 8,813 shares during the period. 94.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chewy alerts:

In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $6,293,854.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,141,622 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHWY traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.67. 56,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,515,405. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.23. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,763.00, a PEG ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 0.41.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on shares of Chewy to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $71.00 to $46.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.45.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.