Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $887,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.24.

CVX traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $116.72. 150,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,505,067. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.28 and a 200-day moving average of $105.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $83.53 and a 12-month high of $119.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

