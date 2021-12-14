Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 325 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Chesapeake Wealth Management cut its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Cerner were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 38,761.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,714,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,319,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689,924 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 484.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,497,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,889 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 23.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,870,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,957 shares in the last quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 221.1% in the second quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. now owns 1,681,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,728,000. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CERN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.55.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $76.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $67.96 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.96 and its 200 day moving average is $75.99.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.16%.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

