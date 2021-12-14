Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $257,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,799,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,557,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,928 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,752,497,000 after purchasing an additional 38,319,182 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,536,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,790,026,000 after purchasing an additional 497,399 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,573,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,409,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,160,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $43.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.57. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $28.14 and a 12-month high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.99.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

