Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.03 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) will announce sales of $22.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.96 million to $22.10 million. Chemung Financial reported sales of $22.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full-year sales of $87.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $87.80 million to $88.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $87.20 million, with estimates ranging from $85.80 million to $88.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $22.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.44 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 27.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Chemung Financial stock opened at $44.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $208.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.09. Chemung Financial has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $49.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 23.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its stake in Chemung Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 364,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chemung Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 349,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Chemung Financial by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 89,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Chemung Financial by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 16,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Chemung Financial by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

