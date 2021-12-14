Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

Stock analysts at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charah Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of Charah Solutions stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.50. The company had a trading volume of 28,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,262. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.52. Charah Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $6.63.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $84.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.20 million. Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 115.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charah Solutions will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charah Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $752,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 1,157.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 40,117 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Charah Solutions by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 26,242 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Charah Solutions by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,273,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after buying an additional 24,910 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Charah Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Charah Solutions Company Profile

Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.

