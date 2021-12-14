CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Raised to $75.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments.

CF has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.88.

Shares of CF stock opened at $61.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.57. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $68.09.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In other CF Industries news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $3,355,194.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $131,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,422 shares of company stock valued at $14,650,950 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 40.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,005,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,929 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $55,820,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in CF Industries by 702.4% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,011,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,461,000 after acquiring an additional 885,426 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $46,331,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $43,041,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

