CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) Short Interest Down 93.3% in November

CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the November 15th total of 101,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI stock opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.19. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.48.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

