Cervus Equipment (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Cervus Equipment Co. (OTCMKTS:CSQPF)’s stock price rose 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.77 and last traded at $15.77. Approximately 120 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.74.

CSQPF has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of Cervus Equipment to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cervus Equipment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.65.

Cervus Equipment Corp. engages i the provision of equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Transportation, Industrial, and Corporate. The Agriculture segment operates through John Deere agricultural equipment.

