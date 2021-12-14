Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Gap Down to $28.34

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.34, but opened at $27.15. Certara shares last traded at $27.75, with a volume of 13,826 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Certara has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion and a PE ratio of -67.47.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Certara had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Certara news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $1,943,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 145,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $4,122,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,389,828 shares of company stock worth $282,555,892 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Certara in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,556,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 52.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 41,181 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 139.8% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 25,731 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Certara by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,532,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,418,000 after buying an additional 230,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Certara by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,216,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Certara Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERT)

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

