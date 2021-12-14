Cerity Partners LLC Trims Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of National Grid by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 590,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,763,000 after purchasing an additional 180,394 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of National Grid by 12.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,268,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,100,000 after buying an additional 144,207 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National Grid by 15.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 970,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,080,000 after buying an additional 130,409 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of National Grid by 541.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 135,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,693,000 after buying an additional 114,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of National Grid by 330.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,181,000 after buying an additional 108,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

NGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Grid has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $69.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.89. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $55.89 and a twelve month high of $69.74.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.1573 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

About National Grid

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

