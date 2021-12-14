Cerity Partners LLC Sells 18,013 Shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) by 43.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,013 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Monroe Capital were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRCC. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Monroe Capital by 115.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 57,889 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Monroe Capital during the third quarter valued at about $197,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Monroe Capital during the third quarter valued at about $195,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Monroe Capital during the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Monroe Capital by 7.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 14,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered Monroe Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Monroe Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

MRCC stock opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. Monroe Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $11.85. The firm has a market cap of $248.19 million, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average is $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $15.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.74 million. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 65.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Monroe Capital Profile

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

