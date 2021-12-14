Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 20.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 74,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 13,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. 50.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AGNC shares. JMP Securities cut AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays cut AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.53.

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.42. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.63 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 126.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.14%.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $99,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

