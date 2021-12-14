Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 660 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 131.9% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 78.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $162.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.37. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.10 and a 1 year high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.66%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.97.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

