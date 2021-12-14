Ceres (CERES) Price Tops $248.52 on Top Exchanges

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. One Ceres coin can currently be purchased for about $248.52 or 0.00527757 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ceres has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ceres has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $597,927.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00055946 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,766.94 or 0.07999421 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00076953 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,837.52 or 0.99463561 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00053544 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Ceres Coin Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 9,045 coins and its circulating supply is 7,170 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ceres

