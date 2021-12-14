Century Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:IPSC) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Century Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:IPSC) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, December 15th. Century Therapeutics had issued 10,550,000 shares in its public offering on June 18th. The total size of the offering was $211,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IPSC. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Century Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Century Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IPSC opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.87. Century Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $32.90. The company has a quick ratio of 15.12, a current ratio of 15.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Century Therapeutics will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPSC. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Century Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 35.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

