Centene (NYSE:CNC) Shares Up 4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)’s share price shot up 4% on Tuesday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $94.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Centene traded as high as $81.42 and last traded at $81.30. 109,149 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,811,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.15.

CNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price objective on Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.71.

In related news, COO Brent D. Layton sold 3,923 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $277,120.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,172,047 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Centene by 284.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 3,997.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 2.6% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 24,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in Centene by 11.6% in the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.02, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. Centene’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

