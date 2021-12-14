Centene (NYSE:CNC) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Centene from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.85.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of Centene stock opened at $78.15 on Monday. Centene has a 12-month low of $57.16 and a 12-month high of $79.74. The company has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.02, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.23.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centene will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $211,629.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brent D. Layton sold 3,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $277,120.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,172,047 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 166.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Centene by 90.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in Centene by 100.0% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Centene by 50.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Centene in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.