Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Given a €3.10 Price Target at Baader Bank

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) has been given a €3.10 ($3.48) price target by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 42.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CEC1. Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.49) target price on shares of Ceconomy in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.49) price objective on Ceconomy in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €4.38 ($4.92).

Get Ceconomy alerts:

Shares of CEC1 stock opened at €5.40 ($6.07) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €5.57 and a 200 day moving average price of €5.67. Ceconomy has a twelve month low of €4.38 ($4.92) and a twelve month high of €7.60 ($8.54). The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.52.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.