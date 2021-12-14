CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Purchased by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi bought a new position in CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at $634,934,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in CDW by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,486,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $259,654,000 after purchasing an additional 892,876 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in CDW by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,525,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $615,748,000 after purchasing an additional 245,102 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,366,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $413,286,000 after purchasing an additional 235,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CDW by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,088,934 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $190,181,000 after purchasing an additional 203,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $191.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $125.46 and a 1 year high of $203.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.33. The firm has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.09%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $663,918.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock worth $1,910,358. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

