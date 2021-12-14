CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $68.58

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$68.58 and traded as low as C$63.33. CCL Industries shares last traded at C$63.56, with a volume of 430,541 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC decreased their price target on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James set a C$81.00 price target on CCL Industries and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cormark decreased their price target on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$80.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$66.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$68.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

