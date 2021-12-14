CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) Short Interest Update

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a drop of 88.7% from the November 15th total of 158,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 645.8% in the third quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 476,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 412,347 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 7.4% in the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 508,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 34,831 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 40.1% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 70,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 20,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athanor Capital LP boosted its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 42.6% in the third quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 19,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. 46.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRPC stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.82. 195,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,866. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 5.69.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

