CAVU Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) Short Interest Up 571.0% in November

CAVU Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 134,200 shares, a growth of 571.0% from the November 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,076,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CAVR opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. CAVU Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04.

CAVU Resources, Inc is a holding company, which focuses on acquiring companies that have cannabis related technologies, controlled environmental growth facilities and well managed farms. The company was founded on August 23, 1995 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

