CAVU Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) Short Interest Up 571.0% in November

CAVU Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 134,200 shares, a growth of 571.0% from the November 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,076,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of CAVR opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. CAVU Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04.
CAVU Resources Company Profile
Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for CAVU Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVU Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.