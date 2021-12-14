Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $38.95

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.95 and last traded at $39.55, with a volume of 579 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.52.

Several research firms recently commented on CSTL. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.13 and a beta of 0.60.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $141,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total value of $339,960.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $3,915,764 in the last quarter. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 161.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 84.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

