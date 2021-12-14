Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Up 5.4%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) shares were up 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.28 and last traded at $47.28. Approximately 59,756 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,694,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.85.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.60.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.25 and a beta of 0.47.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). Analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAVA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 337.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,040,000 after acquiring an additional 172,250 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

