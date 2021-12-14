Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Position Reduced by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Cass Information Systems were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CASS. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the second quarter worth $2,583,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 835,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,065,000 after purchasing an additional 44,878 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 27.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 25,842 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 14.4% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 185,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,548,000 after purchasing an additional 23,330 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 137.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 20,296 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CASS stock opened at $41.18 on Tuesday. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.05. The firm has a market cap of $576.93 million, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $38.67 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Cass Information Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Cass Information Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services; Banking Services; and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

