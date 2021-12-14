Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $140.76

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.76 and traded as low as $128.76. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. shares last traded at $130.50, with a volume of 240 shares traded.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Casio Computer Co.Ltd. alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.89.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $604.42 million during the quarter.

About Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY)

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of watches and personal electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Systems Equipment, and Others. The Consumer segment provides watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, and electronic musical instruments.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.