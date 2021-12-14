Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Carret Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brightworth lifted its position in Sysco by 6.4% during the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 55,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 10.6% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 112,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,863,000 after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in Sysco during the third quarter valued at $386,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 0.7% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 3.9% during the third quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

SYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.43.

NYSE SYY opened at $73.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.04. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.43%.

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,449 shares of company stock worth $3,710,322 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.