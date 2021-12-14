Carret Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Carret Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 271.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total transaction of $16,176,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total transaction of $2,207,275.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,024 shares of company stock worth $39,115,145 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH opened at $213.52 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.88 and a twelve month high of $282.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.67, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The business had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $238.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.18.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

