Carret Asset Management LLC Has $554,000 Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,044 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total transaction of $149,526.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total value of $5,310,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 583,877 shares of company stock worth $165,317,264 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $265.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.83, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $288.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

