Carret Asset Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Carret Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 12.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,814 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.0% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $755,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 7.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,013 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 28.4% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,666 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 29.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 244,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $12,257,000 after buying an additional 55,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on UBER. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.76.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UBER opened at $35.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.32 billion, a PE ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.77. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The company’s revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.