CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Short Interest Up 286.2% in November

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 286.2% from the November 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of MTBCP opened at $28.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.93. CareCloud has a one year low of $25.40 and a one year high of $31.10.

Get CareCloud alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.2292 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.