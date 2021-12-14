Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,302 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.11% of Capstar Financial worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Capstar Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Capstar Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. 39.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Capstar Financial news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $52,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capstar Financial stock opened at $20.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $23.00.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.21 million. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 32.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

CSTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Capstar Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

