Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $27.36. Capital Bancorp shares last traded at $26.24, with a volume of 42,928 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $363.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.45.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $44.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.40 million. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 22.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Capital Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 7.07%.

In other Capital Bancorp news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total transaction of $31,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 15,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $404,067.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,826 shares of company stock worth $1,602,008 in the last 90 days. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 204.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 131,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 344,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. 30.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

