Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Betty Yee Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Betty Yee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.48, for a total transaction of C$163,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,640 shares in the company, valued at C$4,502,227.20.

Betty Yee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Betty Yee sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.55, for a total transaction of C$267,750.00.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$51.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of C$28.67 and a 52-week high of C$55.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$52.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$46.18. The firm has a market cap of C$60.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.6599996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNQ. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$160.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$64.10.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

