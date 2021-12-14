Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 28,139 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $21,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,307,000. Davis Rea LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,482,000 after purchasing an additional 265,900 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $39.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $44.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4731 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 46.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNQ. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.66.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

