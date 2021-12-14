Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

Camtek stock opened at $42.76 on Friday. Camtek has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.97.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Camtek had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $70.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Camtek will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Camtek by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Camtek by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,690,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,764,000 after acquiring an additional 28,961 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Camtek by 1,555.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 203,265 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Camtek in the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Camtek in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

