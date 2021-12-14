Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.37 Million

Brokerages expect Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) to announce $3.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calyxt’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $4.73 million. Calyxt posted sales of $13.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 75.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calyxt will report full year sales of $27.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.04 million to $28.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.63 million, with estimates ranging from $2.87 million to $6.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Calyxt.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 149.78% and a negative net margin of 93.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital began coverage on Calyxt in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLXT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Calyxt in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Calyxt by 708.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 115,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Calyxt by 316.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 75,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 57,637 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Calyxt by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 63,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 16,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Calyxt by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLXT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.05. 393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,597. The stock has a market cap of $78.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.84. Calyxt has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.66.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc is technology company, which engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

