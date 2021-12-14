Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Shares Up 4.7%

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) shot up 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.12 and last traded at $14.12. 3,788 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 194,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.49.

A number of research firms have commented on CLMT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.90. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.57.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $874.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.3% during the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 266,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $103,000. 26.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

